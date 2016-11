Bullhead City police released the name of the local resident killed in a Tuesday traffic accident.

At 10:50 a.m. Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said Randel Ladell Hayes, 87, pulled his Toyota Camry onto Highway 95 into oncoming traffic.

The Camry was T-boned by a southbound Dodge pickup truck and forced down an embankment, Fromelt said. She said crews worked to extricate Hayes from the wreckage and that he died after he was flown to a Las Vegas hospital.

No one else was injured.