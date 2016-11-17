Car crash on East Owens knocks out power to neighborhood

NV Energy crews are working to restore power to a neighborhood after a single-vehicle crash on East Owens Avenue near Marion Drive early Thursday morning.

A white four-door sedan crashed through a fence and came to a rest on the other side of a sidewalk east of a home in the 4700 block of East Owens around 12:45 a.m.

It’s not immediately known if the driver of the vehicle was injured or if there were passengers in the car.

A power line was knocked down and traffic and street lights are out in the surrounding area, as wel as on North Lamb Boulevard and past Mary Jane Drive.

NV Energy reports 1,168 customers are without electricity because of the crash. Power will be restored by around 6 a.m.

Crews with Las Vegas Fire Department were dousing the crash site and surrounding area about 1:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.