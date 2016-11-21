Car strikes, critically injures pedestrian near Desert Breeze Park

A pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon near Desert Breeze Park, Las Vegas police said.

Officers responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Durango Drive and West Spring Mountain Road in the west valley at 4:20 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Troy Barrett said.

The adult pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. Medical staff told police just after 5 p.m. that the pedestrian’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The driver whose car hit the pedestrian remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. Metro’s traffic division is investigating the crash.

