Carpool flyover bridge connecting US 95 and Summerlin Parkway opening to traffic

Motorists travel westbound along Summerlin Parkway in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Motorists travel along Summerlin Parkway in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By ART MARROQUIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

After a brief delay, a carpool flyover bridge connecting U.S. Highway 95 to Summerlin Parkway will finally open to traffic on Monday, Las Vegas city officials said.

The high-occupancy lane was scheduled to open by the end of January, but was delayed because of “unforeseen conflicts” with underground utilities and the installation of a storm drain, city spokeswoman Margaret Kurtz said.

The work is part of a larger project to widen the auxiliary lane on westbound Summerlin Parkway, between Durango Drive and Rampart Boulevard. Plans also call for a pedestrian trail linking Rampart and Durango, north of the parkway.

The entire $3 million project is scheduled to finish by July, Kurtz said.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

 