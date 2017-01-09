Check out this list of road projects around the Las Vegas Valley

Road Warrior Art Marroquin is off, but road projects continue throughout the valley. Here’s a list of work in progress so you can reroute and redirect as needed.

■ Lake Mead Boulevard will be restricted in both directions between Walnut Road and Marion Drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays to Jan. 27. Crews are completing sewer work.

■ Southbound Durango Drive will be restricted between Wigwam Avenue and Blue Diamond Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays to Jan. 20. Crews are conducting field survey work.

■ Nellis Boulevard will be restricted around Bel Port Drive until Friday. Crews are completing sewer work.

■ The carpool flyover bridge connecting northbound U.S. Highway 95 to westbound Summerlin Parkway is closed through the end of January. Crews are extending the parkway’s westbound carpool lane.

■ The northbound Buffalo Drive on-ramp to westbound Summerlin Parkway is closed through the end of January. Crews are extending the parkway’s westbound carpool lane.

■ Frank Sinatra Drive near Mandalay Bay’s parking garage will be closed during overnight hours to Feb. 22. Crews are working on the hotel-casino’s pylon sign.

■ The Interstate 15 northbound and southbound ramps connecting Martin Luther King Boulevard will be closed until late February. Crews are building a new bridge as part of Project Neon.

■ The ramp leading from westbound Warm Springs Road to the westbound 215 Beltway will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Fridays until mid-March. Crews are working on the new flyover ramp and bridge.

■ Traffic will be redirected and reduced to one lane in each direction of U.S. Highway 95 for about a mile in Boulder City through March. Crews are building a bridge over the highway for the future Interstate 11 corridor.

■ Valley Drive is being widened between Tropical Parkway and Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, with completion expected in March.

■ Northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be reduced to one lane between Craig Road and the 215 Beltway from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays through June. Crews are working on the Centennial Bowl ramps.

■ Southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be reduced to one lane between Durango Drive and Ann Road from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays through June. Crews are working on the Centennial Bowl ramps.

■ Summerlin Parkway’s westbound lanes will be restricted between Buffalo Drive and Rampart Boulevard through July. Crews are building a new auxiliary lane and making other improvements.

■ Sections of Bonneville Avenue, Charleston Boulevard, Grand Central Parkway and Martin Luther King Boulevard will have closed or disrupted lanes surrounding the Spaghetti Bowl as crews work on Project Neon through July 2018.

Gas prices

The average price Sunday for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline in the Las Vegas Valley was $2.391, according to AAA’s Daily Fuel Gauge report. The average price in Nevada was $2.449 per gallon. The national average price was $2.369 per gallon, up from $2.197 per gallon a month ago and $1.988 per gallon a year ago.

The Road Warrior column will return next week.

