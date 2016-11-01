Clark County coroner identifies man who died in a fatal hit-and-run crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died in a fatal hit-and-run crash Oct. 16.

Vidal Gomez-Hernandez, 37, died after being hit by a vehicle.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded about 9:45 p.m. to Bruce Street between Owens and Searles avenues after a driver reported seeing a car trying to avoid hitting an object in the road, which turned out to be Gomez-Hernandez’s body, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

Police weren’t sure what type of vehicle hit Gomez-Hernandez, although red paint and chrome parts were at the scene. It is unclear when the accident might have occurred, Gordon said.

The coroner ruled Gomez-Hernandez’s death an accident from multiple blunt-force injuries.

