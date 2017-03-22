Clark County coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in 4-vehicle crash

The motorcyclist killed in a central valley crash Tuesday evening has been identified.

The Clark County coroner identified the 26-year-old motorcyclist as Brian Eli Boyd of Las Vegas.

The crash between Boyd’s motorcycle, two cars and a tow truck happened just after 5 p.m. near the intersection of Eucalyptus Avenue and East Flamingo Road, near South Eastern Avenue.

Boyd was riding a 2011 Honda motorcycle east on Flamingo “at a high rate of speed” in a bus lane, Las Vegas police said.

The motorcycle hit a 2014 Honda CR-V, and the impact carried both vehicles into the center median. The motorcycle then flipped over the median and hit a 2007 Dodge Avenger heading west on Flamingo. Debris from the second crash hit a tow truck that also was heading west on Flamingo.

The CR-V’s driver and Boyd were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where Boyd died.

