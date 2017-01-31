Clark County coroner IDs pedestrian who was struck, killed Jan. 20 on Flamingo

The pedestrian who was struck and killed Jan. 20 by a drunken driving suspect has been identified.

He was Fernando Enrique Vera, 55, of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner.

Vera was walking on Flamingo Road near Boulder Highway about 11 p.m. when he was hit by a 1995 Dodge Caravan driving east, Las Vegas police said.

The Dodge was driven by 76-year-old Robert Anderson, who continued across the intersection, made a U-turn and returned to where Vera was hit, police said.

Vera was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Anderson showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, police said. He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of DUI resulting in death.

He was released from jail on his own recognizance and must wear an alcohol monitoring bracelet. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing April 11, according to court records.

