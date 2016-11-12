Coroner identifies man killed in central valley crash Friday

The Clark County coroner has identified the man who died after an apparent medical episode and car crash in the central valley Friday.

Brett Alan Carson, 52, died at UMC after his vehicle crossed into opposing lanes in the intersection of South Valley Vew Boulevard and West Sahara Avenue and struck another car about 9 a.m. Friday.

Police said he may have experienced a medical episode prior to the crash. His death will not be counted as a traffic fatality unless the coroner’s office determines the collision was a factor in his death.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

