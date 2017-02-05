Coroner identifies man who died after a single-vehicle crash Friday in North Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner has identified the Las Vegas man who died after a single-vehicle crash early Friday in North Las Vegas.

Evan Villagomez, 21, died about 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Alexander Road and North Decatur Boulevard after crashing a Ford F-150 pickup truck into a traffic pole. The truck caught fire shortly after, said North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty.

Police found in their preliminary investigation that Villagomez was driving northbound on North Decatur Boulevard when he drifted off the roadway and crashed into the pole, just north of West Alexander Road. Police said there were no other passengers in the truck.

It’s unknown whether speed or intoxication factored in the collision.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.