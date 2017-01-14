Coroner identifies woman killed Thursday after beig hit by a truck

The Clark County Coroner has identified a woman who died Thursday after she was hit by a truck in the northeast valley.

Jawney Pope, 26, of Las Vegas, was struck after the driver of a pickup truck lost control of his vehicle in the rain and jumped a curb on East Owens Avenue, near North Sandhill Road.

The 21-year-old driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene and did not appear impaired.

Pope’s death marked the third traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

