Posted Updated 

Coroner identifies woman killed Thursday after beig hit by a truck

Coroner identifies woman killed Thursday after beig hit by a truck

web1_web1_cc_coroner_office_sign_6734237_7781908.jpg
Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Clark County Coroner has identified a woman who died Thursday after she was hit by a truck in the northeast valley.

Jawney Pope, 26, of Las Vegas, was struck after the driver of a pickup truck lost control of his vehicle in the rain and jumped a curb on East Owens Avenue, near North Sandhill Road.

The 21-year-old driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene and did not appear impaired.

Pope’s death marked the third traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 