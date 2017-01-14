Coroner identifies woman killed Thursday after being hit by a truck

The Clark County coroner identified a woman who died Thursday after she was hit by a truck in the northeast valley.

Jawney Pope, 26, of Las Vegas, was struck after a truck’s driver lost control of his pickup truck the rain and jumped a curb on East Owens Avenue, near North Sandhill Road.

The pickup’s 21-year-old driver stayed on scene and did not appear impaired.

Pope’s death marked the third traffic fatality in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.