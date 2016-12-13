Coroner IDs Las Vegas man who died after being hit by vehicle near Palace Station

The pedestrian who was struck and killed Friday night by a drunken-driving suspect has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

He was David Klucka, 52. He died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.

Las Vegas police described him as a Las Vegas resident.

Klucka was crossing South Rancho Drive, near Palace Station, outside of a marked crosswalk about 9:50 p.m. Friday. A 1997 Acura, driven by Elaine Price, 43, was traveling north on Rancho when her vehicle struck Klucka, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Price fled the scene, but officers later found her driving the Acura in the area and determined she was impaired, police said. She was arrested on charges of DUI and leaving the scene of a crash.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.