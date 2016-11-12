Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in northwest valley collision Friday

The Clark County coroner has identified the motorcyclist who died in a northwest valley crash Friday night.

Nicholas Shockley, 33, died after his Kawasaki motorcycle overturned near Cheyenne Avenue and Fort Apache Road.

Police said he was traveling east on Cheyenne when a Honda Odyssey made a U-turn from the westbound to eastbound lanes. He attempted to slow down, but his motorcycle overturned, throwing him into the back side of the Honda.

Shockley’s death is the 97th traffic-related fatality investigated by Las Vegas police this year.

