Coroner IDs pedestrian who died after vehicle struck her on Las Vegas Strip

The pedestrian struck and killed Monday afternoon by a vehicle on the Strip has been identified by the Clark county coroner.

Vivian Valentine, 62, of Las Vegas died of blunt force injuries and her death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner.

Valentine was crossing Convention Center Drive outside of a marked crosswalk when a westbound Nissan Titan hit her, police said. The Nissan was traveling in the single travel lane because of road construction on Convention Center Drive.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

This was the 100th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2016.

