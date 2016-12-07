Crash closes I-15 southbound lanes near Lake Mead

A crash on Interstate 15 at Lake Mead Boulevard has closed all southbound lanes, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

The RTC traffic cameras show a semitrailer on its side and several emergency vehicles in the area. No one is trapped in the vehicle, according to a tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

1:50 PM, =UPDATE= MAJOR DELAYS I-15 Southbound at Lake Mead Blvd in Las Vegas. All SB lanes remains CLOSED, use other routes — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) December 7, 2016

MVC: @LasVegasFD crews at US95SB to I-15NB ramp semi tractor-trailer on its side, no one trapped, diesel fuel on roadway, closing ramp. PIO1 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 7, 2016

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.