Crash closes I-15 southbound lanes near Lake Mead

A crash on Interstate 15 at Lake Mead Boulevard has closed all southbound lanes, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
The RTC traffic cameras show a semitrailer on its side and several emergency vehicles in the area. No one is trapped in the vehicle, according to a tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department.
Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
1:50 PM, =UPDATE= MAJOR DELAYS I-15 Southbound at Lake Mead Blvd in Las Vegas. All SB lanes remains CLOSED, use other routes— Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) December 7, 2016
MVC: @LasVegasFD crews at US95SB to I-15NB ramp semi tractor-trailer on its side, no one trapped, diesel fuel on roadway, closing ramp. PIO1— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 7, 2016
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.