Posted Updated 

Crash closes I-15 southbound lanes near Lake Mead

Crash closes I-15 southbound lanes near Lake Mead

web1_15-crash_120716_7549399.jpg
(RTC Fast Cameras)

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL 

A crash on Interstate 15 at Lake Mead Boulevard has closed all southbound lanes, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

The RTC traffic cameras show a semitrailer on its side and several emergency vehicles in the area. No one is trapped in the vehicle, according to a tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.


This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 