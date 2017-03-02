Crash involving Metro vehicle being investigated in southwest Las Vegas Valley

Police are investigating a Wednesday crash involving a Metropolitan Police Department officer in the southwest valley.

The collision between a Metro motorcycle and a vehicle happened about 4:10 p.m. near South Decatur Boulevard and West Rochelle Avenue, police said. The Metro officer had minor injuries and was taken to the University Medical Center.

Update: An LVMPD officer involved in the crash was transported to UMC with what appears to be minor injuries. #LVMPDnewshttps://t.co/8WCC6Zoxyh — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 2, 2017

It’s unknown what led to the crash or whether speed or impairment were factors.

Drivers are asked to avoid Decatur Boulevard between Rochelle and University avenues while Metro investigates.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.