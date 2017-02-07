Decatur reopens near Washington after water main break

A main water line broke Tuesday morning, causing flooding and road closures near Decatur Boulevard and Bonanza Road.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District believes the break was due to the age of the pipe, which was installed in 1969, and the surrounding infrastructure.

“The pipe was at the tail end of its life cycle,” water district spokesman Damon Hodge said.

Water district employees turned off the appropriate valve to stop flooding and will completely drain the pipeline before damage is assessed, Hodge said.

The types of repairs needed will determine how long it will take for water to be restored to the area, Hodge said. The break is affecting the water supply to a commercial business complex on the northeast corner of Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

Decatur was closed in the area but had reopened by about 9:45 a.m., according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

UPDATE: SB N Decatur Bl at Washington Ave closed to W. Bonanza Rd due to flooding. Water district on scene. Never drive thru flood waters. pic.twitter.com/YGJ70i15kC — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 7, 2017

