Driver goes airborne, crashes into wall and tree on Spring Mountain

A driver, who polive believe was impaired, hit a wall and a tree on Spring Mountain Road early Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas police said a 25-year-old man was driving his 2005 Toyota west on Spring Mountain toward South Decatur Boulevard about 1:25 a.m. The car went airborne at one point, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the driver lost control when he landed. He then crossed the median and into the other lanes before hitting a stucco wall and a pine tree, Gordon said.

A section of the intersection of Decatur and Spring Mountain was temporarily closed.

The man when to the hospital, and Gordon said officers expect him to survive his injuries.

