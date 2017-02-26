Driver who rear-ended Metro vehicle arrested on suspicion of DUI

A police vehicle was rear-ended by a suspected drunken driver in the east valley Saturday night, according to Las Vegas police.

The Metropolitan Police Department vehicle was hit in the intersection of South Nellis Boulevard and East Sahara Avenue at 7:55 p.m. Lt. Grant Rogers said. No one was injured in the crash.

A preliminary investigation showed alcohol was a factor, and after field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Lt. Carlos Hank said.

