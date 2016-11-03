Emergency repairs to close sinking stretch of Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas

Emergency repairs to a sinking section of Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas will continue Saturday, when a half-mile section of the road will be closed to traffic, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Eastbound Cheyenne will be closed between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Revere Street from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. for a paving project, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

The $1.2 million emergency work started Sept. 22 to fix a 500-foot-long section of Cheyenne that sunk up to 2 feet in some sections due to “expansive and collapsible soil conditions,” Illia said.

About 110,000 pounds of a structural polymer resin was injected into the ground up to 20 feet deep, aimed at filling voids and weak areas of the roadway, Illia said. The water-resistant material will keep the ground from deteriorating for about 10 years.

