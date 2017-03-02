Expect tight traffic around Las Vegas Motor Speedway for NASCAR Weekend

The only speeding anyone will see during NASCAR Weekend will be done by the professionals.

Most racing fans headed to the event March 10-12 will inch along a heavily congested Interstate 15 that remains under construction along a five-mile stretch leading to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“We are going to have quite a challenge next week getting everybody onto the property and off of the property,” said Chris Powell, president and general manager of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

But there are a few alternatives available to avoid the traffic, Powell said on Wednesday.

A new shuttle known as RaceDay Express will offer service linking riders between the speedway and stops at the Tropicana, Bally’s, Treasure Island, Stratosphere and Main Street Station hotel-casinos. The cost is $80 for a one-day pass or $115 for a three-day pass.

The shuttle and taxicabs will be able to bypass Interstate 15, using a private road that cuts through Nellis Air Force Base, Powell said. Organizers said that ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft are not allowed to to access the private road, but will be able to drop-off and pick-up racing fans at the speedway.

Officials with Lyft and Uber did not respond to requests for comment.

The options were announced as officials warned of ongoing construction along I-15. Crews started work last fall on a $33.8 million project that calls for adding one lane in each direction of the freeway between Craig Road and Speedway Boulevard in North Las Vegas. Two lanes of traffic will remain open in each direction until the project wraps up in early 2018, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

About 41,600 vehicles travel daily along I-15 between Craig and Speedway, a number expected to increase by roughly 71 percent by 2033, NDOT officials said. During NASCAR Weekend, an additional 25,000 motorists are added to the mix daily.

Before drivers start their engines, the cars need to be set in place. The Hauler Parade returns on March 9, prompting rolling closures along northbound Las Vegas Boulevard from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. between South Point hotel-casino and Sahara Avenue.

From there, 18-wheel trucks will head north on Interstate 15 to the speedway.

NASCAR Weekend officially starts the following day with the Stratosphere Pole Day and ends March 12 with the 20th Kobalt 400 NASCAR race.

