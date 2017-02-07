Flooding closes Decatur near Washington

Southbound Decatur Boulevard near Washington Avenue was closed Tuesday morning due to flooding.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District was investigating a possible break in a main water line, according to a tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

UPDATE: SB N Decatur Bl at Washington Ave closed to W. Bonanza Rd due to flooding. Water district on scene. Never drive thru flood waters. pic.twitter.com/YGJ70i15kC — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 7, 2017

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.