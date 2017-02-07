Posted 

Flooding closes Decatur near Washington

Decatur Boulevard near Washington Avenue is closed due to a flood Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2017. (RTC FAST Cameras)

By LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Southbound Decatur Boulevard near Washington Avenue was closed Tuesday morning due to flooding.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District was investigating a possible break in a main water line, according to a tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

