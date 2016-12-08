Free safety lights available at holiday display at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Blinking, blue reflective safety lights will be distributed for free Friday night during the Glittering Lights drive-thru holiday display at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The giveaway is aimed at improving the visibility of pedestrians and bicyclists on the road during evening hours.

A set of safety lights will be distributed to the first 250 vehicles passing through the holiday display, set to begin at 5:30 p.m., said Adrienne Packer, a spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Friday is the event’s designated night for Zero Fatalities, the pedestrian and motorist safety program overseen by NDOT. There have been 198 traffic-related deaths reported in Clark County so far this year, a 6 percent increase from the 186 fatalities reported at the same point in 2015, Packer said.

