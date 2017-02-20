Fund aims to help teen bicyclist critically hurt in Las Vegas crash

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover medical costs for a teen cyclist who suffered critical injuries when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday.

The 17-year-old, identified as Antonio Bulahan on the GoFundMe campaign, was riding his bicycle north on Las Verdes Street and crossing Oakey Boulevard in a marked crosswalk Friday evening when he was struck by a 1983 Ford pickup truck.

Bulahan was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The GoFundMe account said Bulahan underwent two surgeries and is currently recovering. The campaign describes him as a “bright, fun and loving teen.”

Johanna Munoz, a close friend, said Saturday evening that the teen was “doing better, but still in critical care.”

Munoz said her friend enjoys riding bikes and fixing them up.

“He had just gotten that bike not long ago,” she said, and added he had recently re-painted it. “He enjoys riding and he was really excited about this one.”

Police said the driver of the pickup truck that struck Bulahan did not stop to help after the crash Bulahan’s bike became lodged under one of the truck’s front tires, and was dragged almost 2 1/2 miles before it was dislodged and left near a dumpster, police said.

The driver, 42-year-old Michael Pacholka, was arrested Saturday, and jail records show he is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center. He faces one charge of felony hit-and-run and one charge of driving an unregistered vehicle without a license or insurance.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.