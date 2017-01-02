Posted Updated 

Heavy holiday traffic causing delays on I-15 from Las Vegas to California

Traffic is building on southbound Interstate 15 as holiday travelers leave Las Vegas, mostly returning to Southern California after the New Year's weekend, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Traffic is building on southbound Interstate 15 as holiday travelers leave Las Vegas, mostly returning to Southern California after the New Year's weekend, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

(RTC Traffic Cam)

(RTC Traffic Cam)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Holiday travelers heading to California after the New Year’s weekend may wish to explore alternate routes due to heavy traffic on the southbound Interstate 15.

The Regional Transportation Commission posted on Twitter warning travelers to prepare for major delays as drivers are experiencing a 22-mile backup from the state line on the I-15 southbound to California.

To avoid the congestion in Primm, Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command suggested on Twitter that drivers take state Route 160 northbound to state Route 372 southbound and get on the I-15 in Baker, Calif.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 