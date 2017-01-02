Heavy holiday traffic causing delays on I-15 from Las Vegas to California

Holiday travelers heading to California after the New Year’s weekend may wish to explore alternate routes due to heavy traffic on the southbound Interstate 15.

The Regional Transportation Commission posted on Twitter warning travelers to prepare for major delays as drivers are experiencing a 22-mile backup from the state line on the I-15 southbound to California.

#FASTALERT 1/2/2017 12PM,=UPDATE= Travel Alert, I-15 Southbound to California, 22 mile backup from Stateline, Prepare for Major Delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) January 2, 2017

To avoid the congestion in Primm, Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command suggested on Twitter that drivers take state Route 160 northbound to state Route 372 southbound and get on the I-15 in Baker, Calif.

Avoid the traffic congestion on I15SB at Primm, take SR160NB to SR372SB, it will put you right on the I15 in Baker, California @nevadadotpic.twitter.com/TWewpOdlYF — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 2, 2017

