Heavy holiday traffic causing delays from Las Vegas into California, Arizona

Traffic is building on southbound Interstate 15 near Jean as holiday travelers leave Las Vegas, mostly returning to South California after the New Year's weekend, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Holiday travelers heading to California and Arizona after the New Year’s weekend may wish to explore alternate routes due to heavy traffic on southbound Interstate 15 and U.S. Highways 95 and 93.

The Regional Transportation Commission posted on Twitter on Monday afternoon warning travelers to prepare for major delays as southbound drivers are experiencing a 26-mile backup on I-15 from south of Las Vegas into California.

To avoid the congestion in Primm, Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command suggested on Twitter that drivers take state Route 160 northbound to state Route 372 southbound and get on the I-15 in Baker, Calif.

The RTC also is reporting traffic delays on southbound U.S. 95/93 past College Drive through Boulder City.

The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted about heavy traffic on U.S. 93 southbound into Kingman.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 