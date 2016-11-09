High-speed rail plans may include station near proposed Raiders stadium site

In the development of a high-speed railroad line connecting Las Vegas with Southern California, it’s still all about the funding — or, more precisely, the lack of it.

A representative of XpressWest on Wednesday gave the Nevada High Speed Rail Authority an update on plans to build a line between Las Vegas and Victorville and Palmdale, California, and to Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.

Andrew Mack, chief operating officer of XpressWest, also told the five-member authority board that the company may look into the possibility of building a station near the proposed 65,000-seat domed football stadium that is under consideration on 62 acres at Russell Road and Interstate 15.

The property is one of two locations XpressWest has explored for a Las Vegas terminus for the initial phase of a 185-mile, dual-track line to Victorville. It’s also a leading candidate for the site of the $1.9 billion stadium that could house the Oakland Raiders if the team were to relocate to Las Vegas.

The stadium would be financed through a $650 million contribution from the family of Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson, $750 million from an increase in hotel room taxes and $500 million from the Raiders and the NFL.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.