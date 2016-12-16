High winds, debris force closure of 215 Beltway between Las Vegas Boulevard, McCarran

The 215 Beltway is shut down between Las Vegas Boulevard South and McCarran International Airport because of high winds and construction debris.

The Regional Transportation Commission announced the emergency shutdown about 11:40 p.m. Friday. According to the RTC, the beltway should reopen by 3 p.m.

Airport officials recommend using Paradise or Russell roads to reach the airport until the beltway reopens.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind advisory for Friday, with winds up to 50-60 mph forecast for some parts of the Las Vegas Valley.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.