Hit-and-run closes part of Las Vegas Boulevard

Part of Las Vegas Boulevard North is closed due to a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle struck a pedestrian Friday morning.

The northbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard are closed between Tonopah Avenue and Lake Mead Boulevard as North Las Vegas police investigate.

An adult male was struck by an unknown vehicle about 5:45 a.m., department spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said. He was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow@lawrenlinehan on Twitter.