A pedestrian is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in the southwest valley Saturday morning.

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Jones and Gunderson boulevards just after 5 a.m. Saturday. The driver fled the scene but is now in custody, police said.

Metro’s fatal detail is investigating the scene. The pedestrian’s injuries are life-threatening.

