Five lanes of northbound Interstate 15 have reopened after a rollover crash near the Tropicana Avenue exit Thursday morning.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said troopers responded to the crash just after 7 a.m. A white Nissan sedan overturned in the three-vehicle crash but no one was transported to the hospital, he said.

