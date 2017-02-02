Las Vegas man struck by vehicle Dec. 5 has died

A 68-year-old pedestrian who was hit by a car in December has died from his injuries, Las Vegas police said Thursday.

The man was identified as Sammy Shindle of Las Vegas by the Clark County coroner.

Shindle had jaywalked on East Desert Inn Road, east of South Athens Drive, at about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, police said. A Ford pickup truck traveling east struck Shindle, who was hospitalized with critical injuries.

The 55-year-old driver of the truck stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

On Dec. 22, police were notified by the coroner’s office that Shindle had died. The death was not initially counted as a traffic-related fatality because the cause and manner of death were undetermined, police said.

The coroner’s office notified police on Tuesday that the pedestrian had died as a result of injuries he suffered in the collision, which remains under investigation.

