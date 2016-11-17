Las Vegas police announce death of pedestrian who was struck by vehicle in July

A pedestrian asking stopped motorists for money was struck by a vehicle in July and died in October, Las Vegas police announced Thursday.

Police said Robert Orlando, 53, was walking in stopped traffic near the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road about 2:45 a.m. on July 17.

When the traffic signal turned green, Orlando walked in front of a stopped Chevrolet Silverado toward a sidewalk. He entered the path of an approaching Honda Civic, which swerved to avoid him and then hit the Chevrolet, police said.

It is unclear which vehicle struck Orlando.

Orlando was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with critical injuries.

Police said they were notified of Orlando’s death by the Clark County coroner on Oct 5. He died at a hospice facility.

“The results of a subsequent autopsy conducted at the Clark County Coroner Medical Examiner’s Office determined the pedestrian’s cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries due to motor vehicle versus pedestrian collision and manner of death an accident,” police said in a statement Thursday.

The Clark County coroner has no record of Orlando’s death, a spokeswoman told the Review-Journal on Thursday.

