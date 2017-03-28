Las Vegas police investigating critical-injury crash involving juvenile

Las Vegas police are investigating a critical crash involving a juvenile Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of I Street and West Washington Avenue, police said.

The juvenile was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit in critical condition. As of 3:15 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department officer Larry Hadfield said the juvenile was in stable condition.

No other details were immediately available, but drivers are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

Washington Avenue is closed in both directions between J and H streets.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.