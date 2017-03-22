Las Vegas police investigating fatal crash in southeast valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash in the southeast valley Tuesday evening that killed a man and critically injured a woman.

The crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle happened just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Eucalyptus Avenue and East Flamingo Road, near South Eastern Avenue.

The male motorcyclist and the female driver of the vehicle were transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The motorcyclist, a man in his late 20s or early 30s, died at the hospital. The victim remains in critical condition as of 6:15 p.m., said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Summers.

Metro’s fatal detail unit has been requested and is on the scene investigating.

As of 6 p.m., Summers said Flamingo Road is expected to be closed for at least three hours. Drivers should avoid the area.

#FASTALERT

3/21/2017 5:51 PM,

Flamingo Road closed between Eastern and McLeod,

All lanes blocked, both directions.

Use other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 22, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.