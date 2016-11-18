Las Vegas police search for man who fled after fatal crash

Las Vegas police are searching for the man who took off after a fatal crash Thursday night.

The driver of the Ford Shelby GT500 Coupe who fled on foot after the crash is described as Hispanic and in his 20s with short hair and a bloody face. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black jacket, police said.

The Ford was westbound on Flamingo Road before the driver lost control and crossed the median into the eastbound lanes of Flamingo. A Nissan Titan pickup and a Chevrolet Cobalt sedan were driving next to each other in the eastbound Flamingo lanes, and they each hit the Ford’s right side.

Natalie Bruno,27, was in the passenger seat of the Ford died at the scene. The coroner’s office will identify the woman once her relatives have been notified.

The drivers of the Nissan and the Chevrolet who also were involved in the crash went to University Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.