Las Vegas police vehicle struck in three-car crash, no one injured

No one was seriously injured when a Metropolitan Police Department vehicle was struck in a three-car crash Saturday afternoon, police said.

About 4:45 p.m., a vehicle was pushed into the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Cambridge Street by another vehicle. In a chain reaction, the vehicle collided with the police car, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said.

“The Metro vehicle is not at fault,” he said.

The officer was uninjured, but one person suffered a leg injury, Rogers said.

The Metro vehicle has minor damages, but there’s major damage to the other two cars, he said. I

It’s unknown whether speed or impairment were factors.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.