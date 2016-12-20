Las Vegas Strip to close starting at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve

A 5-mile stretch of the Strip will be closed for up to 13 hours as revelers ring in the New Year, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Las Vegas Boulevard will be restricted from Mandalay Bay to Sahara Avenue starting at 5 p.m. Dec. 31, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. The closures will be lifted between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. New Year’s Day, depending on crowds.

Several surrounding roads and freeway ramps will be closed during the same period.

The southbound and northbound on-ramps and off-ramps along Interstate 15 will be closed at Spring Mountain and Flamingo roads and Tropicana Avenue. Drivers will be able to access the freeway at Sahara Avenue and Russell Road.

Sections of Sahara Avenue, Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road will also be closed or restricted.

Las Vegas is expected to be the No. 1 vacation destination for Christmas and New Year’s Day, according to AAA’s national forecast. More than 300,000 people will visit the Las Vegas Valley for the holidays, with about 60 percent of those travelers coming by car, Illia said.

