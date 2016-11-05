Las Vegas Strip elevators and escalators at Tropicana Avenue to close Tuesday

An electrical shutdown will interrupt power to the elevators and escalators at the four pedestrian bridges at Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard for two hours on Tuesday afternoon.

The electrical shutdown will start at 3 p.m. and power is expected to be restored by 5 p.m., according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The shutdown is part of a Tropicana pedestrian bridge escalator replacement project. For project updates, email tropicanaescalatorproject@gmail.com or text TROPESCALATOR to 22828.

