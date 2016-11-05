Posted Updated 

Las Vegas Strip elevators and escalators at Tropicana Avenue to close Tuesday

Pedestrians, silhouetted against the sunset, cross a pedestrian bridge over Tropicana Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard Feb. 11. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By JAMIE MUNKS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

An electrical shutdown will interrupt power to the elevators and escalators at the four pedestrian bridges at Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard for two hours on Tuesday afternoon.

The electrical shutdown will start at 3 p.m. and power is expected to be restored by 5 p.m., according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The shutdown is part of a Tropicana pedestrian bridge escalator replacement project. For project updates, email tropicanaescalatorproject@gmail.com or text TROPESCALATOR to 22828.

