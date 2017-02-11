Limousine hits, kills pedestrian near Circus Circus

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning limousine crash that left one pedestrian dead on Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Circus Circus.

Police said the pedestrian, a 30-year-old man, was trying to cross the boulevard when he was struck by a limousine traveling north. The pedestrian was not at an intersection or a marked crosswalk when he was struck, police said. The man died at the scene.

The crash was called in about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Metro’s traffic site. The Regional Transportation Comission reported about 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard South were closed between Circus Circus and Sahara Avenue. The road reopened about four hours later, according to RTC.

The limousine driver stayed at the scene and reported the crash. The Clark County coroner will release the pedestrian’s name after his next of kin have been notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.