Male driver dies after hitting wall in southwest Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the southwest valley Saturday night.

About 4:15 p.m., a male driver lost control and hit a wall near South Fort Apache and West Viking Roads, Metro Lt. William Graham said.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no other injuries.

It is unclear whether the driver died at the scene or was taken to a hospital and later died.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.