Man in critical condition after northwest Las Vegas crash

An elderly man was hospitalized in critical condition after a northwest valley crash Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries just before 4 p.m. on the 8700 block of West Gilmore Avenue, near Simmons Street, Metro officer Danny Cordero said.

The man was taken to the University Medical Center, Cordero said.

No further information was immediately available. Metro is on the scene investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.