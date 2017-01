Las Vegas police said one man is dead after “what appears to be a fatal collision” in a parking lot on the southwest side of the valley.

Police reported about 9 a.m. Friday that the body was found in the rear parking lot of a business on the 5900 block of West Tropicana Avenue.

Further details were not immediately available.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.