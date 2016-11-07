Man hit by car in south Las Vegas Valley crash

Las Vegas police are awaiting word on whether a man hit by a car in southern Las Vegas late Sunday night will survive his injuries.

A man was crossing a street outside of a crosswalk when a four-door Nissan - eastbound on East Warm Springs Road - hit him, said Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department. The crash happened east of South Eastern Avenue.

Gordon said the man is undergoing diagnostics at the hospital, and officers are waiting on an update from the hospital before possibly sending out Metro’s fatal crash unit.

Warm Springs is closed in both directions between Eastern and Mystic Topaz Lane, he said.

