Meeting on Thursday highlights Boulder Highway safety issues

A series of pedestrian safety improvements along Boulder Highway will be discussed during a public meeting on Thursday, Nevada Department of Transportation officials said.

Eight intersections are expected to be reconfigured along Boulder Highway, between Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas and Racetrack Road in Henderson, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

Those wanting to learn more about the project can attend the meeting, set for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at William E. Ferron Elementary School’s multipurpose room, 4200 S. Mountain Vista St. in Las Vegas. For more information, contact Lori Campbell, NDOT’s traffic safety engineering program manager, at 775-888-7462 or lcampbell@dot.nv.gov.

