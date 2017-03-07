Membership surges for Regional Transportation Commission’s Club Ride commuting program

About 10,000 new members signed up in 2016 for Club Ride, the commuting program offered by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

By the end of February, more than 41,000 people were enrolled in the program, which encourages people to get to work by carpooling, walking, bicycling or using shared transportation, RTC spokeswoman Monika Bertaki said. More than 350 employers across Southern Nevada participate in Club Ride.

Participating commuters saved nearly $2.25 million on fuel and maintenance costs last year, up from $1.9 million reported in 2015. The program also eliminated more than 7.2 million vehicle miles from the Las Vegas Valley’s roads in 2016, up from 6.9 million during the previous year.

The program also helped to improve air quality by reducing about 72 tons of carbon monoxide and another 3,046 tons of greenhouse gases spewed by vehicle exhaust fumes, RTC officials said.

For information on how to register for Club Ride, visit rtcsnv.com/Club_Ride or call 702-228-7433.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.