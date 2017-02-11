Metro investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian near Circus Circus

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning fatal crash on Las Vegas Boulevard, near Circus Circus.

Metro Lt. Carlos Hank said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. Metro’s fatal detail is investigating.

The crash was called in about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Metro’s traffic site. The Regional Transportation Comission reported about 7 a.m. the northbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard were closed between Circus Circus and Sahara Avenue.

Further details were not immediately available.

