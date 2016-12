One person is in critical condition Sunday after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Las Vegas.

A moped crashed into a pole near Las Vegas Boulevard and Owens Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The driver was taken to UMC with serious head trauma.

Metro’s fatal detail is investigating the scene due to the severity of the injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

