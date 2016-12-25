Moped driver in critical condition after crash

A motorcyclist was critically injured after a crash Sunday in downtown Las Vegas.

The driver of a moped lost control and overturned onto the sidewalk near Las Vegas Boulevard and Owens Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a Metro press release.

The man has been identified as 29-year-old Ryan Christoph. He remains in critical condition at University Medical Center, the release indicates. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Reports from witnesses indicated that the man had crashed into an RTC city bus, but video surveillance suggests otherwise.

The crash remains under investigation by Metro.

